By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. May 14, 2021: COVID-19 claimed the lives of a whopping 21 people in one Caribbean country’s Thursday, the deadliest day since the pandemic begun and the deadliest so far this month.

Trinidad and Tobago, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 deaths and cases this month with just 13 days in, has now had 87 deaths so far this May.

The country has seen a surge in deaths this week – 9 on Tuesday and another 11 on Wednesday.

Among the death Thursday were five elderly women, six middle-aged women, five elderly men, three middle-aged men and one young adult man.

The death toll placed the oil rich twin-island Republic in the unenviable position of leading the Caribbean for the most fatalities in a day, ahead of Cuba with 18 deaths in one day.

The total death toll is now 256 and the number of infections stand at 14,814. Of that number, 4,814 are active cases with 15 critical.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first case of the virus on March 12, 2020, and the first death on March 25, 2020 – a 70-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions.