News Americas, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Weds. May 19, 2021: The Caribbean twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is in a COVID-19 crisis, as its death toll for May has now soared to 148 in 17 days, with 23 deaths alone on Tuesday.

T&T’s case-fatality rate for May is now at 2.34 per cent with at least two people dying for every 100 cases of COVID-19 T&T records, Trinidad Guardian reports.

The country’s total COVID-19 cases now stand at 17,150, with a record high of 6,318 cases considered active.

Yesterday, T&T reported 601 new COVID-19 cases, marking the second-highest jump in daily reported cases for the pandemic to date.

Across Nariva/Mayaro, St Andrew/St Davis, St George East, St George Central, St George West, Caroni and Victoria counties, there are 75 to 100 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 people, the Trinidad Guardian said. The only counties lower is St Patrick, at 50 to 75 cases per 10,000 people, and Tobago, where there are 25 to 50 cases per 10,000 people.

Tobago’s active cases increased to a record high yesterday to 94 active cases with a daily record high of 25 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

VACCINES

The deaths and rising toll comes as China sent100,000 doses of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, which were manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. Limited, to T&T. It landed at the Piarco International Airport at 1:09 am this morning, Wednesday 19th May 2021 and were donated by the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

The US has so far only shared 2.5 million of its stockpiled AstraZeneca vaccines with Mexico and ignored requests from the Caribbean region.