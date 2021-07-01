By NAN Staff Writer

A whopping three hundred and fifty-two people died in the past 30 days of June from COVID-19 in one Caribbean country.

June 2021 ended as Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest month for the virus since the pandemic begun. The record deaths pushed the total death toll to 847.

As of June 30, 2021, according to Trinidad Guardian reports, one in 39 COVID-19 victims, lost their battle with the disease.

T&T also reported 8,884 new COVID-19 cases for the entire month as the infection rate island-wide stands at 32,793. Of that number, 7,125 are active cases while 24,821 have recovered.

However, nearly 120,000 people were vaccinated in June.