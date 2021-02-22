News Americas, PROVIDENCIALES, TCI, Mon. Feb. 22, 2021: The Turks & Caicos has a new government. The main opposition Progressive National Party (PNP) secured at landslide victory when the citizens of the British Overseas Caribbean territory went to the polls in a general election on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Led by businessman Charles Washington Misick the PNP obtained a landslide 14 to 1 victory over the incumbent People’s Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to the territory’s supervisor of Elections, Dudley Lewis the opposition party won nine of the 10 electoral district seats and all five of the At Large seats.

Misick, 70, is a former chief minister and the brother of former premier Michael Misick.

The PDM in a major defeat, saw their leader, Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, who was elected the country’s first female premier in 2016, loosing her seat.

The only successful PDM candidate was former health minister Edwin Astwood who won the Grand Turk South.