NEWS AMERICAS, PROVO, Turks & Caicos, Tues. Jan. 12, 2021: Voters in the British Caribbean island of the Turks & Caicos will head to the polls next month to elect a new government.

Premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson announced Election Day will be on February 19, 2021.

The Premier said that Nomination Day will be held on January 29th. The ruling Peoples Democratic movement says it will file a full slate for 15 outstanding candidates.

The PDM government had until March 2021 to conduct the polls after holding the reins of power since December 15, 2016, with a nine to six advantage in the parliament.

The main opposition is the Progressive National Party (PNP), led by Dr Rufus Ewing, which won four constituency and one At-Large seats in the last election, and the smaller Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) under former Chief Minister Oswald Skippings, which failed to win a seat in the last election.

The Turks and Caicos Islands are an Associate Member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).