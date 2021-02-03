News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Weds. Feb. 3, 2021: The two Guyanese fishing vessels and the 12-member crew who were illegally detained by Venezuela almost two weeks ago while fishing in Guyana’s waters, have finally been released by the Venezuelans.

iNews Guyana reports indicate the crew will arrive back in Guyana on Thursday. Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd credited the fishermen’s release to the tireless efforts of President Dr Irfaan Ali.

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, two vessels – the Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf – were intercepted by Venezuelan naval vessel Commandante Hugo Chavez GC 24, while operating off the coast of Waini Point within the Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

International pressure had been growing on Venezuela to release the crew.

The detention of the two vessels came on the heels of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s recent presidential decree which reinforced his country’s illegal claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Additionally, the Venezuelan President had announced that he has written to Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres, to lead direct negotiations between the two countries, as opposed to the binding judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

That option has been exhausted, however, as the UN tried to mediate discussions between Guyana and Venezuela for years as part of an ultimately futile good offices process until Guyana activated its right to take Venezuela to the ICJ in 2018 to get a final ruling on the border issue.

Venezuela had claimed that the two Guyanese fishing vessels captured by its navy were caught “red handed” fishing illegally in Venezuelan waters, a claim rejected by Guyanese authorities.