News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 8, 2020: Three people, believed to be Venezuelan nationals, died in an early morning blaze at a house on the outskirts of the capital Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad today, police and fire officials have confirmed.

Media reports said the charred remains of the three people were found after the fire had been put out at the house in St. James, west of here.

Authorities said that investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire and quoted residents as saying that explosions were heard before the blaze.

Residents also told police three Spanish-speaking men lived at the house destroyed in the blaze.