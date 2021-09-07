By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 7, 2021: Brooklyn’s annual West Indian American Day Carnival was held in Brooklyn, NY Monday by a few hundred people after being largely postponed due to COVID-19.

Most of the celebration took place outside the Brooklyn Museum with only a few select groups allowed to march a few blocks down Eastern Parkway to the Brooklyn Museum for a press conference.

Organizers said it was important to not cancel the event entirely because of COVID, and instead, opted for several small, in-person and virtual events for Caribbean immigrants yearning to celebrate.

“Our community was yearning to do something. We wanted to make some sort of a representation on the parkway. Don’t forget, we’re here. We’re here to stay,” said Michelle Gibbs, president of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association.

See some of the floats and scenes from yesterday’s event here.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)