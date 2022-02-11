Caribbean Pastor Named Head Of New Office Of Faith-Based And Community Partnerships In New York City

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 11, 2022: A pastor who was born in the US Caribbean Island of the US Virgin Islands has been named to lead the new Office Of Faith-Based And Community Partnerships by New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.

Pastor Gilford Monrose will head the office, created with the signing of an executive order by Mayor Adams Thursday. Monrose will serve as a conduit between city government, the faith-based community throughout New York City, and non-profit organizations.

The new OFCP will seek to improve the welfare of all New Yorkers and will be housed within the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit (CAU), the mayor’s office announced.

“Our faith community has gone above and beyond the past two years, working tirelessly to keepour people fed, safe, and healthy, mentally and physically,” said Mayor Adams. “It’s past time that the city recognized the critical role they play in uplifting people across our city. I have had the privilege of working alongside Pastor Monrose for several years and have gotten to witness firsthand his talent for building bridges between diverse communities. I thank him for joining our administration in this newly created office and look forward to working with faith leaders across our city to ‘Get Stuff Done.’”

“I am humbled to join the administration as head of OFCP,” said Pastor Monrose. “Mayor Adams has always recognized the important work faith leaders across our city do to help the most vulnerable New Yorkers, and this new office will engage these communities to address issues affecting our city, from gun violence to hate crimes, and uplift people across the five boroughs.”

Pastor Monrose previously served as faith director at the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President. He is the lead pastor of Mt. Zion Church of God 7th Day and founding president of two Brooklyn-based nonprofit organizations, the 67th Precinct Clergy Council Inc. (“The God Squad”) and the Brooklyn Center for Quality Life. He moved to the mainland US to study Theology and Bible Studies at Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary, and to marry the love of his life, Dianne Thomas.

His bio says he always had a lifelong dream of serving the church, especially the youths, and as such functioned as Youth Director for five years, developing programs for our young people at the now historic Mt. Zion Church of God 7th Day. In May 2005, Gilford was ordained to the ministry as Pastor. He is married to Dianne and is the father to Gianne and Joshua, Gilford.