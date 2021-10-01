News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 1, 2021: This week we spotlight on a meal that is sure to please any bodybuilder. Forget bland chicken breast. This is the One Pot Chicken and Caribbean Veggies dish that will light up your Sunday dinner. Here’s the recipe per Men’s Health.

INGREDIENTS

2lbs chicken thighs

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. all purpose seasoning

1 tsp. olive oil

1 Zucchini sliced

1 Egg Plant sliced

1 corn on the cob sliced

1 sweet potato sliced

5 okras

1 plantain

1 scotch bonnet

METHOD

Season chicken with salt, pepper, all-purpose seasonings and add some olive oil then mix together.

Par boil all the veggies then add to a greased oven tray.

Add chicken in between the veggies.

Place in a pre-heated oven for 40 mins at 180 degrees. Garnish with parsley and serve warm.

Bon Appetite