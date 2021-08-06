Caribbean Recipes – Ackee Fritters

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 6, 2021: Here’s a light and unique Caribbean dish that’s truly Jamaican. It’s ackee fritters and here’s how to make it courtesy of Grace Foods.

INGREDIENTS

1/2-pound flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1 small onion, chopped

1 small, sweet pepper, diced

1 cup Grace Ackee, drained and crushed

1 teaspoon(s) Hot Pepper Sauce

1 medium egg, beaten

3/4 cup(s) whole milk

1 cup(s) Vegetable Oil

METHOD

In a large bowl sift together flour, salt and white pepper.

Add onions, diced sweet peppers, crushed Grace Ackee and Hot Pepper Sauce. Mix well.

Add beaten egg and gradually add just enough milk to make a batter that drops easily from a spoon.

In a large skillet heat Vegetable Oil.

Drop batter using a tablespoon; fry for 5 minutes, turning on both sides until golden brown.

Drain on absorbent paper and serve warm.

Bon Appetite