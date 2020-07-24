News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 24, 2020: As we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic, comfort foods when eaten in balance can help make the stresses of the days a little lighter. Here’s one Caribbean comfort food you can try this weekend. It’s Banana Coconut Custard. Here’s how to make it.
INGREDIENTS
2 cups milk
2 eggs
2 tbsps. sugar
1/16 tsp. salt
¾ cup grated coconut
1 cup sliced very ripe bananas
¼ tsp. vanilla
METHOD
Beat eggs slightly.
Add other ingredients.
Pour into a greased baking dish.
Bake in a slow oven for 1 hour, or until custard is set.
Bon Appetite