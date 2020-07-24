News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 24, 2020: As we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic, comfort foods when eaten in balance can help make the stresses of the days a little lighter. Here’s one Caribbean comfort food you can try this weekend. It’s Banana Coconut Custard. Here’s how to make it.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups milk

2 eggs

2 tbsps. sugar

1/16 tsp. salt

¾ cup grated coconut

1 cup sliced very ripe bananas

¼ tsp. vanilla

METHOD

Beat eggs slightly.

Add other ingredients.

Pour into a greased baking dish.

Bake in a slow oven for 1 hour, or until custard is set.

Bon Appetite