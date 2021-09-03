News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 3, 2021: This Labor Day weekend, what better way to celebrate than with some grilled lobster tails – Caribbean style of course. Here’s how to easily make it happen.

INGREDIENTS

8 small lobster tails, in the shell

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves of garlic, grated

1 bunch of fresh cilantro, stems removed and finely chopped

1 teaspoon jerk seasoning

fresh sea salt

fresh ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

juice of one fresh lemon

METHOD

Combine all of the ingredients for the rub and form a paste.

Split lobster tails lengthwise with a large knife or kitchen shears.

Gently separate flesh from the shell being careful not to break the shell and brush flesh side of tail with marinade, getting the marinade under the shell.

To prevent the tail from curling during cooking, insert skewers lengthwise through the center of the whole lobster tail.

Lightly oil grill.

Over a medium heat, place tails, flesh side down, on preheated grill.

Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning once, and basting frequently with remaining marinade.

Discard any leftover marinade.

Lobster is done when opaque and firm to the touch.

Bon Appetite