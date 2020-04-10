News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 10, 2020: It’s Easter but in this Covid-19 era, things this weekend will dramatically be different. A simple easy dish would be great this weekend. How about Guyanese Chicken Chow Mein? Here’s how to make it according to Althea Brown of Metemgee.

INGREDIENTS

1 pk dried Chow Mein noodles

3 tbsp oil

1½ lbs boneless chicken thighs

1 small onion (thinly sliced)

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables or

1 carrot (julienne)

½ head of broccoli (speared)

1 cup petite green beans (cut into 2 inch pieces)

1 cup fresh or canned sweet corn

½ head of cauliflower (speared)

⅓ green cabbage (thinly shredded)

5 green onions (shallot, scallions) finely chopped

To Season the chicken:

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon cassareep or soy sauce

3 cloves of garlic (chopped)

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp.ground black pepper

1 tsp mustard

You can also add 1 tbsp ketchup (if you like)

METHOD

Follow the instructions on the packet to cook the noodles, then drain and set aside.

Cut chicken into 1-inch chunks. Then season with thyme, cassareep or soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, salt, mustard, black pepper and ketchup (if you’re using that).

Set aside and let marinade for at least 5 minutes, but the longer the better.

Then in a skillet large enough for the noodles, warm oil on medium heat. Add onions and cook until onions are translucent and soft. Then increase heat to high.

Next, add seasoned chicken and sauté until chicken is fully cooked, stirring once or twice to ensure it doesn’t burn.

Then add vegetables and cook for another 5 minutes, constantly turning for even cooking.

Add the peppers and cook for 3 minutes.

Next, add the drained noodles to cooked chicken and vegetables and toss together.

Finally add the cabbage and green onions to the noodles and toss together.

Remove from heat and serve hot.

Bon Appetite