Caribbean Recipes – Ham Di Pasku

In many Dutch Caribbean islands, including Curacao, Ham di Pasku is a favorite dish at Christmas. Here's how you can make it.

INGREDIENTS

1 small skinless ham [2 – 2.5 kg or 4 – 5 lbs.]

150 grams brown sugar [approximately 5.5 ounces]

4 tablespoons honey

1 bottle red wine [approximately 34 ounces]

1 large green pepper, rinsed, ribs and seeds removed, roughly chopped

5 bay leaves

1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

10 cloves

1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped

5 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

1 small can pineapple rings

5 glacée cherries, halved

METHOD

Add red wine to a large pot and bring to a boil. Add the ham, bell pepper, bay leaves, parsley, onion, garlic and brown sugar. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour.

Remove ham and let it sit for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 180°C [350°F].

With a sharp knife, notch 10 small diamonds in the top of the ham and insert a clove into each diamond.

Brush ham with the honey and cook in the oven for 45 minutes.

Remove ham from the oven, remove cloves and garnish with pineapple rings and cherries. Cook in the oven for another 10 minutes until the pineapple and cherries are nice and glossy.

Remove ham from the oven and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Bon Appetite