News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 25, 2022: It’s the return of Trinidad & Tobago’s carnival on Feb. 28th, after an absence of two years. Of course, it means a lot of curry and roti will be eaten as well. If you won’t be at the carnival but want to get into the spirit, here’s how to make this delicious recipes this weekend.

Ingredients

Marinade

2 -3 pounds chicken skinned thighs cut in bite-sized pieces

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon Lemon Juice

1 teaspoon white rum

2 teaspoons white vinegar.

Chicken Filling

1 cup vegetable oil

2-3 tablespoon curry powder

1 large onion diced

1 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 fresh or dried thyme

1-teaspoon cumin spice

1 teaspoon turmeric

1-teaspoon black pepper.

2 cups of cubed potatoes

3-4 cups chicken broth/water

Salt to taste

1 scotch bonnet pepper

Instructions

Wash chicken and marinate with rum, lemon juice and vinegar.

Rinse and season in a large bowl with salt, garlic, thyme and cayenne.

Mix chicken with a spoon or with hands until they are well coated, set aside in the fridge and marinate for 30 minutes or overnight.

Heat a large saucepan with oil, and add onions, garlic, thyme, all spice, smoked paprika, cinnamon sticks and let chicken run off all water.

To a small bowl, add curry powder, turmeric and cumin and a bit of water and mix to a paste.

Peel potatoes and dice.

Once chicken dries down, remove and add oil to pan.

Add curry paste along with chicken bouillon, potatoes, whole pepper, and add the chicken back into the pan and coat all items together in the curry mixture.

Let all fry in together.

Once it’s fried in, add in some of the water or broth and let it boil until sauce thickens and chicken and potatoes are cooked through.

Adjust for salt and pepper consistency.

Simmer and serve hot.

Roti Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup oil

1 cup water

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Method

Combine the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Gradually add the oil and water while mixing and kneading the dough.

Set the dough aside for 15 minutes.

Divide the dough into 6 equal-sized balls. Flatten each slightly and roll out with a rolling pin into 8-inch squares.

To cook the roti, place butter or oil on a skillet over high heat until it sizzles.

Reduce the heat to medium and place the roti on to the pan.

Cook for 2-3 minutes, until the crust is light brown on one side.

Turn with a wide spatula, oil the other side, and continue cooking.

Remove and clap in a hot towel or shake in a mug gently and place in a towel.

Repeat the process with the remaining roti and repeat.

TO SERVE

Fill the middle of each cooked Roti with about 1/2 cup of Chicken curry.

Wrap the dough around the mixture to seal the filling inside.

Serve Hot.

Bon Appetite