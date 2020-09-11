News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 11, 2020: This week, in celebration of the launch of the first National Jamaican Jerk Day in the US, we present a recipe for Jamaican Jerk Red Snapper courtesy of The Spice House.

INGREDIENTS

2 whole red snapper, about 2 pounds each

4 scallions, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Jamaican Jerk paste

zest of two lemons

METHOD

Make sure fish is cleaned and scaled.

Combine 2 minced cloves of garlic with scallions, lemon zest and 1 tablespoon of Jamaican Jerk paste and rub on the insides of the red snapper.

Combine the remaining garlic and spice rub with the lemon juice, olive oil and soy sauce.

Preheat grill.

Place the red snapper on the grill over a medium high heat for about 8 to 10 minutes per side, basting with lemon juice baste frequently.

Bon Appetite