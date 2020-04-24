News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 24, 2020: As the quarantine continues, we thought we’d bring you a popular Caribbean street food and snack that can also be served as an appetizer. It’s especially popular in Guyana and Trinidad. Here’s how to make pholourie according to Alicia’s Pepperpot.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup dry yellow split peas

4-5 garlic cloves

1/2 red scotch bonnet

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp yeast

1 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup flour

Oil for frying

METHOD

In a bowl, soak dry split peas with about 1 1/2 cups of water overnight. By morning the peas will double in size.

The next morning, drain the water from the peas. In a blender, add peas, garlic and pepper or pepper sauce, and enough water to cover the peas and blend on high until smooth.

Transfer mixture to a mixing bowl and add all of the dry spices and mix till they are incorporated. Add baking powder, yeast, and flour and mix thoroughly.

Cover the batter and let sit for 1-2 hours.

Fill a deep pan with oil halfway and begin heating on medium heat.

Once the oil is very hot, begin making balls from the batter and dropping them into the oil. Grab some batter in your hand and turn your fist upside down so that the batter falls through your thumb and pointer finger. When you drop the batter into the oil, it should immediately pop up, if it doesn’t then your oil is not hot enough. Turn the pholourie balls while they are frying so that they can evenly brown.

Continue this process until all your batter is used up.

Serve with a mango achar or tamarind achar or any spicy condiment you like.

Bon Appetite