Caribbean Recipes – Jamaica Red Peas Soup

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 17, 2020: Soups in the Caribbean come in all kinds and flavors, some with meat and others without. They are as diverse as the people of the region. In Jamaica, Red Peas Soup is a favorite. Here’s how you make it.

INGREDIENTS

3/4 lb pig tail (cut in pieces)

1/2 lb stew beef (cut in pieces)

3/4 lb Red peas

1 1/2 pack Grace cock soup (optional)

1/2 lb flour

4 tbs cornmeal

1/2 lb yam

1/2 lb sweet potato

pimento seeds

2 stalks scallion

1 sprig thyme

1 green scotch bonnet pepper

1/2 lb pumpkin

1 small dasheen (to thicken soup)

1 pk coconut powder

2 pegs garlic

10 pimento seeds

½ cup vinegar

Method:

Soak peas overnight.

On day of cooking, pour vinegar on to the pig’s tail and beef and wash with water.

Boil pig tail for about 5 mins., to get rid of excess salt.

Rinse peas and place in a pressure cooker with pig’s tail and beef and enough water to cover for about 10 minutes.

Remove pressure cooker from fire and check peas and meat for tenderness.

Dice pumpkin and dasheen and add to pressure cooker with meat and peas along with garlic and pimento seeds.

Pour about 6 cups tap water in the pressure cooker and continue to boil.

Remove from heat and allow the cooker to cool, then open.

Use the flour and cornmeal to make dumplings.

Peel and slice yam and sweet potato or any other ground provision you like, add to the pot.

Mix the coconut cream in 1 cup warm water and add to pot.

Continue boiling until all ingredients are tender.

Add, cock soup, scallion, thyme and scotch bonnet pepper.

Cover and allow food to cook for another five minutes.

Stir regularly to prevent sticking.

Remove from heat and enjoy!

NOTE: The pig’s tail and beef can be skipped if you are vegetarian.

Bon Appetite