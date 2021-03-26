Caribbean Recipes – Res Guisada

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 26, 2021: This week, we take a virtual trip to the Dominican Republic and spotlight on a dish that is often served as part of the La Bandera Dominicana, or “The Dominican Flag” lunch time menu. Here’s how to make Res Guisada. Here’s how to make it according to Dominican Cooking.

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs of beef (round or skirt), cut into bite-sized pieces

Juice of 1 lime

A pinch of sun-dried oregano

A pinch of black pepper

1 teaspoon of salt (or more, to taste)

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil (corn, canola or peanut)

3 cups of water (may need more)

1 red onion cut into slices

2 tomatoes cut into quarters

2 bell peppers, cut into small pieces

3 cloves of garlic, mashed

1 cup of tomato sauce

1 sprig of cilantro, chopped

METHOD

Wash the meat with the lime juice.

Season with oregano, pepper, and salt.

In a saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat.

Stir in the beef and brown.

Add 2 tablespoons of water.

Cover and simmer over medium heat until the meat is very tender (it may take from 30-60 minutes), adding water by the tablespoon when it becomes necessary to prevent the meat from burning.

Stir in onion, tomatoes, pepper and garlic, cover and simmer until the vegetables are cooked through.

Adjust water if necessary.

Add the tomato sauce and 1 cup of water and simmer over low heat to produce a light sauce.

Season with cilantro and salt to taste.

Serve with arroz blanco, a side dish (or salad) and beans.

Bon Appetite