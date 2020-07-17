Caribbean Recipe – Sugar Cake

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 17, 2020: Caribbean desserts are as diverse as its people and are also eaten as snacks. Here’s a recipe for those with a sweet tooth to try at home during the pandemic. It’s sugar cake as submitted by WizzyTheStick on Food.com.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups granulated sugar

1 cup water

4 cups fine shredded unsweetened coconut

1⁄2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon almond extract

Food coloring (optional)

METHOD

Boil sugar and water to from a light syrup.

When bubbles the size of small pearls appear, add grated coconut and cream of tartar.

When the coconut mixture leaves the side of the pan easily (No syrup must be running out), remove from the heat and beat with a spoon for 3-5 minutes.

Add the almond extract and food coloring of your choice, if desired.

Drop by spoon onto a greased tray for free form sugar cakes or put to cool in a Pyrex dish and cut into squares.

Bon Appetite