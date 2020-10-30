Caribbean Recipes – Warm Corn Soup

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 30, 2020: This weekend, we feature a delicious warm soup recipe is perfect for the fall/winter season from Island Soup Barbados, whose tag line is the “Best Soup On de Rock!” This warm corn soup is packed with flavors. Here’s how you too can make it at home this weekend while taking your taste buds on a trip to Barbados!

Ingredients

6 Ears of corn

27 oz Corn kernels

13.5 oz Yellow split peas

13.5 oz Coconut milk

Chives

Thyme

Celery

2 Scotch bonnet peppers

Optional provisions:

Sweet potatoes

Carrots

Irish potatoes

Pumpkin

Method

Peel and prepare the provisions, if you choose to use them.

Slice the ears of corn into half-inch pieces.

Boil two gallons of water.

Add split peas and boil for 20 minutes or until tender.

Once split peas are tender, add corn, optional provisions, and salt to taste.

Cook for an additional eight minutes and add coconut milk.

Let the mix boil for 10 minutes and then add in the scotch bonnet peppers, along with chives, thyme, and celery to taste.

Once added, let the soup boil for another 10 minutes.

Bon Appetite