Caribbean Recipes – White Pudding

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 29, 2021: This week we feature a unique recipe that is popular with some in the South American CARICOM nation of Guyana. It is White Pudding, the alternative to Black Pudding and here’s how to make it.

INGREDIENTS

2 Pints of Long Grain Rice

1 Can of Coconut Milk

Cow Runners (Specially Obtained Or Ordered From The Butcher’s)

1, Onion Finely Chopped

1 Bunch Of Scallions, Finely Chopped

1 Scotch Bonnet Pepper

Salt To Taste

2 Tbs Oil

Water

METHOD

Clean runners with vinegar and lime and rum. Rinse and set aside.

In a big saucepan, heat oil and Sautee onion until brown.

Add coconut milk and rice.

Add water to cover rice and add salt to taste.

Cook for about 20 minutes checking the water and rice to ensure it is done but not mushy.

Add scallion and chopped pepper and remove from heat.

Fill rice into the runner with a sausage maker or an empty and clean soda bottle cut in half with the spout side up.

Attach to the runner and start filling in rice via the sausage maker or recycled cut bottle, using the handle of a wooden spoon to fill in, being careful not to poke any holes.

When the runner is filled tie at both ends in a knot.

Fill a pot of water halfway and bring to a boil

Add white pudding and cook for ten (10) minutes.

Check on doneness by using a toothpick to poke tiny hole into pudding.

Remove from pot, allow to cool.

Oil runner.

Cut into bite size pieces and serve with some mango or tamarind sour.

Bon Appetite