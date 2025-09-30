News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 30, 2025:The Caribbean culinary scene has scored a major victory on the international stage, with two restaurants from the region earning coveted spots on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in North America list for 2025. Jamaica’s Stush in the Bush and Barbados’ Buzo Osteria Italiana now stand shoulder to shoulder with top dining destinations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico — proving that Caribbean cuisine is as innovative, diverse, and world-class as any in the hemisphere.

Stush in the Bush: Farm-to-Table Brilliance in Jamaica

One of the fine dishes on the menu at Stush In the Bush.

Nestled in the lush hills of St. Ann, Jamaica, Stush in the Bush is more than just a restaurant — it is a love story, a cultural experience, and a bold reimagining of Ital cuisine. Founded by husband-and-wife team Christopher and Lisa Binns, the restaurant embodies a holistic farm-to-table ethos.

Guests begin their journey by walking through an organic farm where much of the produce on their plates is grown. The couple emphasizes sustainability, respect for the land, and celebrating the abundance of Jamaica’s soil. Dishes are not only vegetarian or vegan-friendly but elevated to fine-dining artistry.

Lisa Binns, co-founder and storyteller behind the brand, often reminds visitors that “food is love.” At Stush in the Bush, every meal becomes an act of communion — combining Rastafari Ital traditions with gourmet presentation. The restaurant’s recognition on the 50 Best list signals not just excellence in taste, but also the global rise of sustainable Caribbean gastronomy.

Buzo Osteria Italiana: Italian Flavors with a Caribbean Soul

While Stush in the Bush leans into Jamaica’s roots, Barbados’ Buzo Osteria Italiana offers an unexpected twist — refined Italian dining at the heart of the Caribbean. With chic interiors, a robust wine program, and impeccable service, Buzo is led by the talented Chef Nakita Goddard, a Barbadian trailblazer in a male-dominated global industry.

What makes Buzo stand out is not just its dedication to authentic Italian cuisine — from handmade pastas to wood-fired pizzas — but how it pairs those traditions with Caribbean warmth and flair. Chef Goddard has earned respect for her leadership and her ability to balance tradition with innovation, proving that the Caribbean can excel far beyond its expected culinary lanes.

The restaurant’s recognition highlights the region’s ability to attract global fine-dining enthusiasts while celebrating local leadership in international cuisine.

What This Means for Caribbean Culinary Tourism

The inclusion of Stush in the Bush and Buzo Osteria Italiana on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list is about more than prestige. It reflects a growing acknowledgment that Caribbean cuisine is diverse, sophisticated, and worthy of global spotlight.

For years, Caribbean food has been stereotyped as casual fare — jerk chicken, patties, roti, or fried fish. While those dishes remain cultural staples, restaurants like these show that the region is equally capable of producing sustainable fine dining and world-class culinary experiences.

This recognition is also a boost for tourism. Food travelers — a fast-growing niche — are more likely to add Jamaica and Barbados to their itineraries when destinations boast award-winning restaurants. It positions the Caribbean not just as a place for sun and sand, but also for unforgettable dining adventures.

A Defining Moment for Caribbean Cuisine

Both restaurants represent different sides of the Caribbean story. Stush in the Bush is rooted in land, culture, and a return to sustainable living. Buzo Osteria Italiana blends global influence with local leadership, proving the Caribbean’s versatility.

Together, their recognition on the North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list is a milestone. It sends a clear message: Caribbean chefs, restaurateurs, and communities are ready to take their place on the world stage.

As the culinary world continues to evolve, the Caribbean’s diversity — from Ital vegan plates in Jamaica to refined Italian dining in Barbados — shows that this region has flavors, stories, and innovations that deserve to be celebrated globally.