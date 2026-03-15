News Americas, LOS ANGELES, CA, Mon. Mar. 16, 2026: Two actors with Caribbean roots – veteran British-Jamaican performer Delroy Lindo and Harlem-born actress Teyana Taylor – fell short of taking home Oscars at the 2026 Academy Awards despite strong nominations that highlighted the growing influence of Caribbean diaspora talent in Hollywood.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien and broadcast Sunday, March 15 on ABC, saw Lindo nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Taylor nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

(L-R) Damiri Lindo and guest, Nashormeh N. R. Lindo and UK Caribbean roots actor Delroy Lindo attend the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

However, the awards ultimately went to Sean Penn for Best Supporting Actor and Amy Madigan for Best Supporting Actress. Penn did not attend the ceremony to collect his award, while Taylor was seen applauding Madigan from the audience.

Both Caribbean-rooted nominees had arrived at the Oscars with significant momentum. Lindo, 73, attended the ceremony with his family, while Taylor turned heads on the red carpet with a standout fashion moment before the ceremony began.

Caribbean roots actress Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

For many across the Caribbean diaspora, the nominations themselves were historic, particularly for Lindo, whose decades-long career has shaped modern Black cinema.

Born in Lewisham, London, to Jamaican parents who were part of the Windrush generation, Lindo’s journey reflects a broader Caribbean diaspora story. After moving to Canada as a teenager, he later relocated to the United States where he trained at the American Conservatory Theater and built a career spanning film, television, and stage.

Lindo earned his first Academy Award nomination for his performance as Delta Slim in the genre-blending vampire thriller “Sinners,” directed by Ryan Coogler. Critics widely praised his portrayal of a Mississippi blues musician whose music anchors a juke joint that becomes the center of supernatural conflict.

The film itself was a major success, earning 16 Oscar nominations – the most ever for a single film – while also posting a 97 percent critics score and 96 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Globally, the film earned roughly $368 million at the box office.

For Lindo, the nomination marked long-overdue recognition for a career that has often been celebrated by critics but overlooked by major awards bodies.

He has previously drawn awards-season attention for iconic performances, including his role as West Indian Archie in Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” and his acclaimed performance in “Da 5 Bloods.”

Lindo has acknowledged that past awards snubs were disappointing but said he tries not to define his career by recognition alone.

“To have been working as an actor for the length of time that I have… the fact that audiences still apparently find what I’m doing interesting — that’s not a given,” he said in a recent interview.

TAYLOR

Meanwhile, Taylor’s nomination reflected a different but equally powerful diaspora story.

Born in Harlem to a Trinidadian father and an African American mother, Taylor has built a multi-dimensional career as a singer, dancer, actress and creative director.

Her role as Perfidia in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film “One Battle After Another” earned critical acclaim and followed her historic Golden Globe win earlier this year for Best Supporting Actress – making her only the second Black performer of Caribbean heritage to win a Golden Globe after Bahamian-roots film legend Sidney Poitier.

Taylor’s performance was praised for its emotional depth and vulnerability, helping redefine how Black women are portrayed on screen.

Though she did not take home the Oscar, her nomination continues a broader trend of Caribbean-descended talent gaining recognition across the global entertainment industry.

For Caribbean audiences and diaspora communities around the world, the moment remains significant. Both Lindo and Taylor represent generations of Caribbean influence in global culture – from the Windrush legacy in Britain to the Caribbean-shaped communities of New York.

While the Oscars did not deliver victories this year, the nominations themselves reinforced the growing visibility and impact of Caribbean-rooted artists at the highest levels of international cinema.