Jamaican Pastor Who “Anointed” Church Sister’s Vagina Released On Bail

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. Nov. 16, 2020: A Jamaican pastor facing charges of rape has been released on bail and is due back in court on December 7, 2020.

Pastor Dave Jonas, 53, of the Apostle Philadelphia Ministry in the Corporate Area of Kingston, Jamaica, has been charged with rape and grievous sexual assault. It is alleged that the pastor and a church sister had several counselling sessions together. During the sessions, he reportedly poured olive oil on his fingers and inserted them in her vagina under the guise that he was “anointing” her and following God’s instructions to help her conceive a child.

Thereafter, it is alleged the pastor had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent. The sex acts allegedly occurred between 2008 and 2015.

Investigators claim this continued after the pastor told the complainant that “God told him to do it in order for her to conceive.”

Pastor Jones has been released on bail as his lawyers claim the victim took almost five years to make a report of the alleged incidents.