Jeffery Toobin Finds Him In Rare Club With Former Caribbean Consul General

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 19, 2020: CNN legal analyst and New Yorker reporter, Jeffrey Toobin’s Zoom masturbation debacle, which made global headlines last night, has landed him in the rare league of a former Caribbean consul general.

While Toobin, who was trending on Twitter last night and the butt of dick jokes, was only suspended from his New Yorker job and took leave from his CNN gig, Haiti’s Consul to the Bahamas Karl-Henry Châtelier was not that lucky.

He was fired for the same actions last month. Châtelier was fired after a video allegedly of him masturbating surfaced on social media Sept. 28th, the Haitian Times reported. In the video, a naked man facing the camera brings his genitals into focus and masturbates.

“I inform you that it has been decided to terminate your functions as first secretary, head of the consular service at Haiti’s Embassy in the Bahamas,” Haiti’s Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Claude Joseph said in a letter to Châtelier.

Meanwhile, zoom sex oops are now becoming a thing in the COVId-19 pandemic. A government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary during a virtual council meeting on August 26th. He was ousted for misconduct.

Captain Jesus Estil of the Fatima Dos village council in the province of Cavite, appeared to be unaware that his camera was on. The video of the act, which went viral, showed the duo having sex in a far corner of the room while the meeting was on. After he was done, Estil returned to the meeting, but it was too late!

And in Brazil, a staff member was caught in the act – also in August – after he forgot to turn his camera off during a virtual city council meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

The committee meeting was about the Rights of Children and Adolescents and was organized by the city council of the city of Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil’s southeastern state of the same name. The staff member was seen sitting on a bed, naked, with a woman beside him. The couple began to get frisky, completely unaware that colleagues on the call were watching in horror.