News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 14, 2020: The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), has offered its congratulations to Reggae Boyz Captain Andre Blake for winning the Golden Glove Award for the just-concluded MLS IS BACK Tournament.

The Philadelphia Union custodian led all goalkeepers in the MLS is Back Tournament with 32 saves, the most in the competition. This translated into him saving 86.5 per cent of shots at the Union goal, also best in the league.

Of Blake’s 32 saves, 19 of them came on shots from inside the penalty area. He kept two clean sheets, a seven-save shutout of New York City FC in a 1-0 win in both teams’ Group An opener, and a 1-0 shutout of the New England Revolution in the Round of 16.

According to the JFF, the performance is deserving of high praise.

“Any award received for outstanding performance in a tournament after a three-month lock down must be seen through different eyes and must be highly respected,” the JFF said in a statement Thursday. “Following a period when training would have been challenging, when interaction with fellow players would be highly restricted and there was less physical contact with coaches, only extraordinary personal discipline, determination and focus would allow a player to give outstanding performances ahead of his peers. Blake also received the Award for Save of the Tournament for the game Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC played on July 9.

“Andre Blake has always showed those characteristics throughout his playing career and the JFF is indeed proud that he will be leading the Qatar Motivated campaign of our Reggae Boyz in which these same characteristics plus his proven leadership qualities will be on display,” the JFF added.