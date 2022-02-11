By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 11, 2022: While the focus has been largely on Jamaica as it returns to the bobsleigh competition at the 2022 winter Olympics for the second time, another Caribbean country is also competing on the ice in Beijing.

The oil rich Caribbean Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has a team in the two-man bobsled competition. Axel Brown, a UK-born national, is representing Trinidad and Tobago even though he got his Trinidadian passport last July. He has teamed up with 35-year-old Andre Marcano as the two compete in the two-man contest.

Brown told the Independent that the goal is establishing a Trinidadian sports story to match that of the Jamaicans – as well as claiming Caribbean bragging rights by encouraging a bit of friendly rivalry between the two nations.

All teams had their first official training heat on Thursday at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Athlete Shanwayne Stephens of Jamaica practises during a two-man bobsleigh training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre as part of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Anton Novoderezhkin\TASS via Getty Images)

Jamaica’s Shanwayne Stephens had a good time of 1:01.25, to put him at fourth in Heat 2, while Brown had a time of 1:01.63, landing him at 11th after the training heat 2.

In the women’s mono bob heat 2, Jamaica’s Jazmine Victorian- Fenlator finished last with a time of 1:06.83.

Jamaica’s Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian takes part in a women’s monobob bobsleigh training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing on February 10, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

The rest of the schedule for the competition is as follows:

Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 1 – Sat. Feb. 12 – 8:30 PM EST – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 2 – Sat. Feb. 12 – 10 PM EST – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 3 – Sun. Feb. 13 – 8:30 PM EST – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 4 – Sun. Feb. 13 – 10 PM EST – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Two-man bob sled team – Heat 1 – Feb. 14 – 7:05 AM – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Two-man bob sled team – Heat 2 – Feb. 14 – 8:40 AM – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Two-man bob sled team – Heat 3 – Feb. 15 – 7:15 AM – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Two-man bob sled team – Heat 4 – Feb. 15 – 8:50 AM – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Jamaica’s four-man bob sled team – Heat 1 – Feb. 18- 8:30 AM – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Jamaica’s four-man bob sled team – Heat 2 – Feb. 18- 10:05 AM – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Jamaica’s four-man bob sled team – Heat 3 – Feb. 19 – 8:30 PM – Yanqing National Sliding Centre

Jamaica’s four-man bob sled team – Heat 4 – Feb. 19 – 10:20 PM – Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

OTHER CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES AT BEIJING 2022

Viano Richardson, 19, is representing for the Caribbean nation of Haiti in Beijing in alpine skiing as is Benjamin Alexander for Jamaica, while Katie Tannenbaum is representing the USVI in the skeleton competition and is set for the Heat One today, Feb. 11th.

Richardson Viano was the first ever Haitian skier to compete in a Winter Olympics. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)



Katie Tannenbaum represents the USVI in the skeleton competition and is set for the Heat One today, Feb. 11th. (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Puerto Rico was also represented by William C. Flaherty in Alpine Skiing while Kellie Delka represents the island in Skeleton today.