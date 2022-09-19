News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 19, 2022: The National Football League has certainly become more recognizable worldwide in the past couple of years. The 2022 NFL Season has just started, and it promises to be among the most entertaining ones in its entire history.

The Los Angeles Rams will try to defend their title from last year, while the runners-up from Buffalo are determined to dominate the competition and grab their first Super Bowl and their third overall title.

The Bills are also favored to win it all, according to most NFL betting lines. However, apart from the top contenders for the title, there are also other players we can certainly look out for during the season.

For instance, the Caribbean countries have undoubtedly produced one of the best athletes in recent years. Even though their strengths lie mostly within track & field events, they are definitely putting in a lot of work to grow and succeed elsewhere.

There have been several strong NFL players coming from the Caribbean in the last two decades. The Jamaican-born, Patrick Chung, might be one of the most successful athletes from this part of the world as the solid safety won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots throughout his career. Moreover, Victor Cruz and Pierre Garcon who hail from Puerto Rico and Haiti respectively have also written down their names in the NFL history books.

There are already some active experienced players from the Caribbean in the NFL who have been part of the league since 2015.

Rakeem Nathan Nunez-Roches (Belize) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rakeem Nathan Nunez-Roches is a Belizean nose tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After going on a fantastic swing during his college career, Nunez-Roches was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. However, he struggled in his first year in the NFL, and even though he got plenty of playing time in 2016 and 2017, he was eventually traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

In October 2018, the talented Belizean was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t until the 2020 NFL season before he got the head coach’s attention. He was selected as a starter in 11 games and recorded 20 tackles along the process, thus making his contribution to their second Super Bowl.

The 29-year-old athlete has made 100 tackles and 1.5 sacks throughout his career. However, his Super Bowl victory is what gives him the edge over other Caribbean players. He is certainly one of the most athletic and solid Buccaneers players in 2022 as Todd Bowles can only benefit from giving him more playing time this year.

Danielle Hunter (Jamaica) – Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) was born in Jamaica.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Daniele Hunter is surely another example of an experienced NFL player from the Caribbean. His career stretches back to 2015 when he was drafted by his current team, the Minnesota Vikings. Hunter shined bright from his very first appearances in the NFL.

The 27-year-old has been an irreplaceable part of the Vikings between 2017 and 2019, starting in all 48 games for his team. He recorded his best numbers in 2018 when he finished off the season with 72 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Hunter might have missed out on winning a Super Bowl, but he was nominated to the Pro Bowl and was also named Second Team All-Pro in 2018. Ever since then, he struggled with injuries that held him back from proving his worth as a Viking. However, the outside linebacker returned with a masterful performance for a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers to start off the 2022 NFL season.

Javon Kinlaw (Trinidad & Tobago) – San Francisco 49ers

Javon Kinlaw #99 of the San Francisco 49ers was born in Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Javon Kinlaw was one of the most renowned players in college football as he was named First-Team All-SEC in 2019 following his strong senior season in South Carolina. In the following year, the Trinidadian made another huge statement in his maiden NFL season for the San Francisco 49ers. He ended up with 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 12 starts.

In Week 12, following an incredible interception and a 27-yard touchdown in a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Kinlaw was named Pepsi Rookie of the Week. Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve last year which put an end to his momentum.

N’Keal Harry (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) – Chicago Bears

N-Keal Harry was born in Canada but raise in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

N’Keal Harry was among the most improved players from the Caribbean throughout the past NFL campaigns. Raised in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Harry moved to the United States at a young age. In 2016, he enrolled at the Arizona State University where he helped his team flourish across three seasons.

Harry was later on selected by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the team was unable to live up to the high expectations set during the previous years. However, he made the Playoffs twice in his career which certainly helped him gain much-needed experienced for his eventual growth. The New England Patriots announced that they traded Harry to the Chicago Bears in July. Terms of the trade were not announced

The athletic wide receiver is currently placed on the injury list following ankle issues. The head coach of the Bears confirmed Harry underwent surgery for his ankle issues last month.