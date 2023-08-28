News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 28, 2023: With its latest rollout, Caesars Sportsbook is breaking new ground in the Caribbean betting sphere. It’s worth the hype, considering Caesars Sportsbook has been a force to reckon with in North America. Better yet, it’s only fitting that the entertainment media bring their Americas counterparts for the ride.

For the first time, Puerto Rican punters can now place bets through the Caesars Sportsbook mobile betting app. The app launch also complements Casino Sportsbook setting up shop in Puerto Rico through the Casino Metro in 2022.

Similar to bettors in Caesars Sportsbook states in the US, Puerto Rican residents can get the app in different ways. Smartphone or tablet users can download the app from the iOS or Play Store. If you prefer using a desktop, visit caesars.com/sportsbook online. Once you’ve downloaded the app, visit Casino Metro to finalize the registration process.

President of Caesars Digital, Eric Hession, hailed the mobile betting app as a game-changer that will complement Casino Metro. He also thanked Caesars’ partners and the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission for ensuring that Caesars Sportsbook is available throughout Puerto Rico.

So, what are the perks bettors will enjoy? Caesars Sportsbook mobile app will provide a smooth betting experience with bonuses, promotions, various deposit methods, intuitive features, and fast payouts. Eligible Puerto Rico players can also access a diverse market featuring cross-sport game parlays and in-play betting options, among other items.

Bonuses are a bookmaker’s necessity, and Caesars Sportsbook rightly includes a welcome bonus for new bettors. When you place a first stake of at least $50, the sportsbook will reward you with a $50 Bonus Bet, whether you win or lose. What about non-residents visiting Puerto Rico who like sports betting? Once a few hitches are sorted out, non-residents will be able to sign up on the app.

Apart from the user-friendliness and promos on the app, Puerto Rico bettors will for the first time enter the unrivaled Caesars Rewards program. The mobile app will swiftly link your sports betting preferences to the Caesars Sportsbook reward program.

The reward scheme works as a tier-based system. For each bet placed, you’ll earn Tier Credits that further build one’s status and Redeemed Credits. You can redeem the latter to unlock unique Caesars Rewards experiences and holidays at designated destinations.

The Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro is called ‘MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook.’ It’s an exciting setup with three betting windows, more than 25 HD TV sets, 14 self-serving betting kiosks, and an odds board where you can keep track of events. The MetroBets platform also accepts cash deposits and will assist you in withdrawing your winnings from your mobile account.

Responsible betting is one of Caesars Sportsbook’s cornerstones, with the bookmaker having responsible gaming features that bettors can access on the app. Some tools you can use to control your betting include daily time limits, deposit limits, spend limits and cool-off time limits.