By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, LONDON, England, Mon. Sept. 27, 2021: A Caribbean boxer remained hospitalized Sunday after a brutal Knock Out (KO) Saturday night following during his light heavyweight boxing match against Britain’s Callum Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

The Dominican Republic-boxer, Gilbert Lenin Castillo, was hospitalized following a vicious second-round knockout by Smith.

The punch that knocked Castillo out landed on his temple and caused his legs to spasm while he lay prone on the canvas. Referee Bob Williams didn’t bother with a 10-count; he immediately called the fight.

Smith had climbed the ropes in celebration before realizing the seriousness of the situation.

Castillo received ringside medical attention before leaving the Stadium on a stretcher.

Event promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing said Castillo, 33, was “responsive” Sunday.

The fight was Smith’s first since his unanimous decision loss to middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Dec. 19, 2020.

Smith, 31, wished Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KOs) well and added: “That’s the last thing you want to see. Boxing is a tough enough sport as it is, and we all have families to go home to.”