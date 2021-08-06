By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, TOKYO, Japan, Fri. Aug. 6, 2021: The Caribbean’s gold medal count jumped to 30 today as athletes from The Bahamas, Cuba and Jamaica added to the tally.

Cuba now has 13 medals, six of which are gold.

Jamaica’s medal count is now at 8, four of which are gold. The women’s team won the gold in the women’s 4×100-m unlike the men who lost their 4×100-m race. That means Elaine Thompson-Herah has now won three gold medals at this year’s summer games.

The Dominican Republic has four medals while The Bahamas now has two medals, both gold after Shaunae Miller-Uibo added to their total today with a gold in the 4×400-m.

Marileidy Paulino won two silver medals, in the Olympic Games 2020. She is the first Dominican woman to win two medals in the Olympic Games; the second silver in the 400 meters the first in mixed relay.

Bermuda and Puerto Rico, both have one medal each – both gold, while Grenada has one medal – a bronze.

HERE’S THE REST OF OLYMPICS 2020 ATHLETICS SCHEDULE

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:00 – 10:15

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Women’s Marathon Final

Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

*Session tickets not for sale

*The victory ceremony of Women’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 – 22:20

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10,000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 7:00 – 9:45

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Men’s Marathon Final

Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

WHAT IS THE TIME DIFFERENCE?

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. So, when it is evening in Japan, it is morning in the United States and vice versa.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

NBC says it plans more than 7,000 hours of coverage on NBC stations, various NBCUniversal-owned cable channels, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Dozens of other broadcasters hold the rights to the Games in other countries.

WHERE CAN I FIND A FULL OLYMPICS SCHEDULE?

At the Tokyo Olympics site at olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/. The events are listed in Tokyo time, so try the handy converter at worldtimebuddy.com/?pl=1&lid=1850147,5,8&h=1850147&hf=2