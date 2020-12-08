Caribbean Players Who Have Starred In The Super Bowl

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 8, 2020: The Super Bowl is one of the biggest and most anticipated events in the sporting calendar. Millions of fans across the US gather around their television screens to watch the big game.

Over 99 million people watched the broadcast on the 2020 Super Bowl in February. While football is of course the main feature of the day, many also tune in to enjoy the halftime entertainment and the high budget advertisements.

Loyal fans enjoy rooting for their favourite players and teams, who have worked hard to make it to the championship event.

There are many great Caribbean athletes in the US and there are also a number of players in the NFL this season born in the Caribbean or with Caribbean heritage. For example, 22-year-old Trinidad and Tobago born Javon Kinlaw is playing for the 49ers this season.

Matt Peart was born in Jamaica and was the 99th pick in the NFL draft for the New York Giants this year. Dallas Cowboys player Neville Gallimore also shares Jamaican heritage, with both of his parents being from the country.

There is also 21 year old Jerry Jeudy. His mother was born in Haiti and moved to the US at age 14 where she raised Jerry as a single parent. Jeudy has been playing for the Denver Broncos in the NFL in 2020.

There are a number of exciting games still to play before this season’s big game. The odds are in favour of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints for the upcoming Super Bowl. However, things can still change in the final playoffs, so keep an eye on the latest Super Bowl betting odds.

While we can’t know for sure who will be playing in the Super Bowl this season, there are many successful NFL stars with Caribbean heritage. Here are some of the top few from previous NFL seasons:

Patrick Chung

One Caribbean NFL star is Jamaican born Patrick Chung, who moved to the US with his family at the age of 10. His mother is famous singer Sophia George, who is well known for the reggae classic Girlie Girlie.

The defensive player, now in his thirties, is one of the top players for the New England Patriots and has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles for a season back in 2013.

Chung has won three Super Bowl rings in total. The first was in the 2014 season with New England Patriots, then in 2016 with the New England Patriots and finally again in 2019.

In 2019, he was injured in the third quarter of the New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl game. His arm was broken as he attempted to tackle Rams’ running back Todd Gurley.

Sony Michel

Running back Sony Michel is another Caribbean NFL Super Bowl player. Michel moved from Haiti with his family during childhood and settled in Plantation, Florida. His older brother, Marken Michel is also a professional footballer who has been drafted in the NFL.

Marken is a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers and was previously signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michel was selected in the 2018 NFL draft by the New England Patriots, making his NFL debut in week two against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that game he rushed 10 times for 34 yards. Since then he has only gotten better.

In February 2019, Michel played the Super Bowl and scored the only touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The player also holds the NFL record for the most postseason touchdowns from a rookie player.

Ricky Jean Francois

Ricky Jean Francois is another player with Haitian heritage. During his long career Francois has played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Redskins, the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots and finally the Detroit Lions.

In the 2012 NFL season, Rick was drafted by the 49ers and went on to play in the Super Bowl. He had two tackles but lost to the Baltimore Ravens with a final score of 34–31.

During his career he carried out 206 tackles in total, as well as 14 sacks.

Another interesting fact about the player is that he now owns around 30 Dunkin’ Donuts franchises in the United States.

Ramon Harewood

Offensive tackle Ramon Harewood is from the sunny island country of Barbados in the Caribbean. During his professional career he has played for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos.

In the 2010 NFL draft, Ramon was drafted in the sixth round. However, after undergoing surgery on his knees he was placed on the reserves list. Unlucky again in his second season in the NFL, he tore his ankle ligaments and required more surgery.

In the 2012 NFL, he came back from injury and made his debut in week one in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ramon was the very first Barbadian to make the Super Bowl at the beginning of 2013 with his team the Baltimore Ravens.

He then moved on from the Ravens and was signed by the Denver Broncos for a short period.