News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 18, 2020: There are two Caribbean-roots players in the New England Patriots team this year and both are off to a great start as the NFL season resumed in the pandemic – but without fans.

Haitian roots Sony Michel, who is back from foot surgery, was active in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, as he finished with 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

“I was pleased with his performance,” Ivan Fears, the Patriots’ longtime running backs coach, said Wednesday in a video conference. “I thought overall, it was a very good day for him. I’m glad he was out there a little bit for consecutive plays. His conditioning seemed decent. I think there were a lot of things he could improve here. I think he had an opportunity for a huge play when he stumbled over (fullback Jakob Johnson’s) feet. He’s just got to keep his feet up and get through the line, because he missed the opportunity for a big play.”

N’Keal Harry, whose roots extend to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is also back this season after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. But he got some flack this week after fumbling the football through the end zone after a reception and run, killing a New England drive against the Miami Dolphins in the opening game of the 2020 NFL season at Gillette Stadium.

But Harry has found a defender this year in former Carolina Panthers Cam Newton. “It was just one mistake,” Newton said. “I think that one play overshadowed the production that he did have. He bailed me out on a play, on an inaccurate pass that he came down with and got the first down. He did pretty good in the run game. He had a couple contested catches.”

The Patriots next face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.