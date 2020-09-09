News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 9, 2020: The CPL 2020 finale is tomorrow and will see the undefeated Trinbago Knight Riders facing off against while the St. Lucia Zouks.

The Riders beat Jamaican Tallawahs by 9 wickets. After winning the toss, the Knight Riders elected to bowl first and began with a wicket. Akeal Hosein picked three wickets in a talismanic bowling performance. Tallawahs set a 108-run target for their opponents, who reached it with ease; courtesy of a half-century by Lendl Simmons. Trinbago Knight Riders won the match by nine wickets and 30 balls to spare. This despite a questionable umpire call against Andre Russell of Jamaica Tallawahs express off a ball by Sunil Narine.

Andre Russell (L) of Jamaica Tallawahs express disappointment after being dismissed by Sunil Narine of Trinbago Knight Riders during the Hero Caribbean Premier League Play-Off match 31 between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 8, 2020 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Zouks managed to send potential finalist Guyana Amazon Warriors packing after bowling the GAW out for the second lowest team total in Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history. The Warriors were bowled out for 55 all out as St Lucia’s batsmen managed to reach 56 without losing a wicket.

The two semi-final winners will now clash on Thursday at 10 a.m. EST at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?

Australia Fox Sports

United Kingdom Sky Sports/BBC

New Zealand Sky Sports

USA/Canada Willow

India Star TV

Trinidad & Tobago CNC3

South Africa Supersport

Barbados TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia HTS

Antigua & Barbuda CNS

Guyana E- Networks

Grenada Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines VC3

Pan-Caribbean SportsMax