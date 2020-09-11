News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 11, 2020: The Trinbago Knight Riders are not only this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 winners, but they made history doing it at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 10, 2020 in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

The Riders completed the first perfect season in franchise T20 history, winning all 10 of their 10 matches. Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo ensured their team’s victory with an unbroken partnership of 138 off 88 balls, which was also the highest of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. It was also the highest ever in a final.

The St Lucia Zouks tried but ultimately a loss of 7/39 off the last 32 balls of their innings cost them dearly against the history-making Knight Riders squad.

Ali Khan of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Zahir Khan of St Lucia Zouks during the Hero Caribbean Premier League Final match 33 between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 10, 2020 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Darren Bravo of Trinbago Knight Riders Moment of the Match for the Hero Caribbean Premier League Final match 33 between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 10, 2020 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)