News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 7, 2020: The Trinibago Knight Riders team is heading into the semi-finals of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 competition after brushing aside the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots last night.

The Knight Riders bowled out the Patriots for the fifth-lowest total in CPL history with ten deliveries to spare as the Patriots managed just 77 for 9. The Riders’ 9 wicket win put them now in in indomitable position of 10 wins from all 10 matches with 20 points on the table.

They head into the semi-finals tomorrow against the Jamaica Tallawahs. The Tallawahs won their match against the Barbados Tridents Sunday by 7 wickets to set up the face-off.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors are in second with 12 points, after winning 6 of their 10 matches while the St. Lucia Zouks are in the third place with 10 points after winning 5 of their 9 matches to date.

The Tallawahs team is in fourth with 7 points after winning only 3 of their 9 matches so far while The Tridents are second to last on the table with six points after winning just 3 of their 10 matches.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots remain at the bottom of the table with just 3 points after winning just 1 of the 10 matches played so far.

WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?

Willow TV broadcast all matches

CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis

Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.

Geo Super – Pakistan.

FOX SPORTS – Australia

Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.

Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.

Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal

THE REST OF THE CPL 2020 SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:

Queens Park Oval

Semi-Finals

Tues 8 September

Trinibago Knight Riders versus Jamaica Tallawahs

Tues 8 September

Guyana Amazon Warriors versus St. Lucia Zouks

Thurs 10 September, TBC

Final