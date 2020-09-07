News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 7, 2020: The Trinibago Knight Riders team is heading into the semi-finals of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 competition after brushing aside the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots last night.
The Knight Riders bowled out the Patriots for the fifth-lowest total in CPL history with ten deliveries to spare as the Patriots managed just 77 for 9. The Riders’ 9 wicket win put them now in in indomitable position of 10 wins from all 10 matches with 20 points on the table.
They head into the semi-finals tomorrow against the Jamaica Tallawahs. The Tallawahs won their match against the Barbados Tridents Sunday by 7 wickets to set up the face-off.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors are in second with 12 points, after winning 6 of their 10 matches while the St. Lucia Zouks are in the third place with 10 points after winning 5 of their 9 matches to date.
The Tallawahs team is in fourth with 7 points after winning only 3 of their 9 matches so far while The Tridents are second to last on the table with six points after winning just 3 of their 10 matches.
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots remain at the bottom of the table with just 3 points after winning just 1 of the 10 matches played so far.
WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?
Willow TV broadcast all matches
CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Sports Max TV, ESPN TV
ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis
Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.
Geo Super – Pakistan.
FOX SPORTS – Australia
Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.
Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.
Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal
THE REST OF THE CPL 2020 SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:
Queens Park Oval
Semi-Finals
Tues 8 September
Trinibago Knight Riders versus Jamaica Tallawahs
Tues 8 September
Guyana Amazon Warriors versus St. Lucia Zouks
Thurs 10 September, TBC
Final