News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 24, 2020: The Trinibago Warriors remain the leaders of the pack at the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season.

The Trinibago Warriors has 6 points on the CPL 2020 Table to date, after winning all of their three matches so far. They beat the Barbados Tridents Sunday as they reached 185 for 3 to win by 19 runs. The Tridents earlier managed only 166/6 off 20 overs.

The St. Lucia Zouks now also have 6 points, winning three of their four matches while The Guyana Amazon Warriors have four points after losing two of their four matches so far. They lost to the St. Lucia Zouks yesterday as the Zouks reached 144 for 7 to win by 10 runs over the Warriors 134 for 8.

The Jamaica Tallwahs and the Barbados Tridents now have two points each with 1 win each in their three matches to date, and while St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are yet to score a point after losing all three of their three matches to date.

WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?

Willow TV broadcast all matches

CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis

Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.

Geo Super – Pakistan.

FOX SPORTS – Australia

Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.

Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.

Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal

The rest of the CPL 2020 schedule is as follows:

Queen’s Park Oval

Tues 25 August, 10 am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

Tues 25 August, 5:30 pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wed 26 August 10 am

St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wed 26 August, 5:30 pm

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thurs 27 August, 10 am

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 27 August, 5:30 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 5:30 pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 30 August, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sun 30 August, 5:30 pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 1 September, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tues 1 September, 5:30 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

Wed 2 September, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30 pm

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30 pm

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30 pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10 am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30 pm

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Queens Park Oval

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Thurs 10 September, TBC

Final