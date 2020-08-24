News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 24, 2020: The Trinibago Warriors remain the leaders of the pack at the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season.
The Trinibago Warriors has 6 points on the CPL 2020 Table to date, after winning all of their three matches so far. They beat the Barbados Tridents Sunday as they reached 185 for 3 to win by 19 runs. The Tridents earlier managed only 166/6 off 20 overs.
The St. Lucia Zouks now also have 6 points, winning three of their four matches while The Guyana Amazon Warriors have four points after losing two of their four matches so far. They lost to the St. Lucia Zouks yesterday as the Zouks reached 144 for 7 to win by 10 runs over the Warriors 134 for 8.
The Jamaica Tallwahs and the Barbados Tridents now have two points each with 1 win each in their three matches to date, and while St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are yet to score a point after losing all three of their three matches to date.
WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?
Willow TV broadcast all matches
CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Sports Max TV, ESPN TV
ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis
Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.
Geo Super – Pakistan.
FOX SPORTS – Australia
Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.
Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.
Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal
The rest of the CPL 2020 schedule is as follows:
Queen’s Park Oval
Tues 25 August, 10 am
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents
Tues 25 August, 5:30 pm
Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Wed 26 August 10 am
St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders
Wed 26 August, 5:30 pm
Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs
Thurs 27 August, 10 am
St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 27 August, 5:30 pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 10 am
Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 5:30 pm
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sun 30 August, 10 am
Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks
Sun 30 August, 5:30 pm
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Tues 1 September, 10 am
Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
Tues 1 September, 5:30 pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents
Wed 2 September, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Wed 2 September, 5:30 pm
St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Thurs 3 September, 10 am
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 3 September, 5:30 pm
Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sat 5 September, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
Sat 5 September, 5:30 pm
Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
Sun 6 September, 10 am
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sun 6 September, 5:30 pm
St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
Queens Park Oval
Tues 8 September, TBC
Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)
Tues 8 September, TBC
Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
Thurs 10 September, TBC
Final