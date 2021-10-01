By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, PUNJAB, India, Oct. 1, 2021: Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has checked out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing bubble fatigue.

Gayle said in a statement released through the Punjab Kings stated that he wanted to take a break ahead of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, which starts on October 17th in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI (Cricket West Indies) bubble, CPL (Caribbean Premier League) bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself,” he said.

“I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai,” Gayle added. “My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up.”

Gayle played only two matches since the IPL resumed on Sunday, September 19th, following a suspension from the May 2nd date because of a surge of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases after the tournament started on April 9th in India. He scored only 14 and one in two innings.

Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said the franchise respected Gayle’s decision.

“I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings, and all through the years I’ve known him, he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup,” Kumble said.

Punjab is currently sixth in the standings on eight points will play Kolkata Knight Riders today in Dubai.