Defending Champions West Indies Are Ousted From  World Cup

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Thurs. Nov. 4, 2021: Defending World Cup champions, the West Indies cricket team, have been ousted from this year’s tourney.

The Windies were eliminated from the Twenty20 World Cup today following a 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAI.

Chasing 190 runs, the Windies men came up well short to suffer their third defeat in four matches and remain rooted in fifth spot in Group 1 and out of contention for the semi-finals.

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with a career-best 81 not out off 54 deliveries and got support from vice-captain Nicholas Pooran with 46 off 34 balls.

But the run chase lacked enterprise from the start, as openers Chris Gayle (1) and Evin Lewis (8) fell cheaply. In fact, such was the West Indies effort that only Hetmyer and Pooran reached double figures.

Sent in earlier, Sri Lanka stormed to an impressive 189 for three off their 20 overs, with Charith Asalanka top scoring with 68 off 41 balls opener Pathum Nissanka gathering 51 off 41 deliveries.

West Indies’ final fixture against Australia on Saturday but its of no consequence as they have already been eliminated.