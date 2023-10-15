News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Oct. 15, 2023: According to recent research from the National Institute of Health, a good mix of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and early defibrillation can save lives and boost survival rates to 70%.

Caribbean Diaspora organization, Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB), is continuing its focus on making this life saving measure available to schools and sports associations in Jamaica. The group, headed by Jamaican immigrant, Irwine Clare, Sr., OD, will make another significant contribution to school safety and sports events by presenting 35 Automated External Defibrillators, (AED), to various schools and sports associations. The “Defibrillators in Schools” initiative will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Alfred Sangster Auditorium located on the UTECH campus.

The presentation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 am and will be followed by in-person training sessions on AED usage and the importance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, (CPR). In addition to the AED units, each recipient will also receive a Sports First Aid Kit.

TJB initiated the “Defibrillator to Schools Program” in 2014, inspired by a tragic incident during a cross-country meet in Tobago, where a St. Jago High School student lost his life. This unfortunate event highlighted the pressing need for readily available emergency resources at schools, especially during sporting events.

Since its inception, the program has made significant strides. TJB has donated over 100 AED units to schools and organizations and provided training to more than 400 staff and students. The training sessions will be conducted by certified nurses Delores McGregor, Sharon Thompson, and Winsome James from the Diaspora Health Care Sector. These professionals are Basic Life Support, (BLS), Certified and are also members of the Jamaican Nurses Association in the Northeast Diaspora.

In addition to schools, several sporting associations and tertiary institutions will benefit from this initiative. These include Netball Jamaica, Jamaica Volleyball, UTECH, GC Foster College of Sports and Recreation, Montego Bay Community College, and The Mico University College.

Clare emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of athletes. He stated: “TJB is committed to our athletes’ welfare and general well-being as they endeavor to excel in their chosen discipline.”

Special thanks were extended to major sponsors, including the Second Round Foundation, represented by NBA Point Guard Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), and Olympic Sprinter Adelina Bernard, who has represented Panama, Jamaica, and Venezuela. The Jamaica National (JN) Group has also played a significant role in supporting this initiative.

TJB, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization established in 1994, has consistently supported the development and care of athletes and coaches at Penn Relays through its Hospitality Initiative Program. This program has exposed Caribbean athletes to valuable scholarship opportunities and has been made possible through the generous support of donors, sponsors, and supporters. TJB’s commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of athletes remains unwavering, and this latest initiative is a testament to their dedication.