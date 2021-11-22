By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. Nov. 21, 2021: The first Jamaican athlete to win an Olympic medal in the 100-m hurdles hassigned a sponsorship deal with ATAQ, a California start-up for plant-based sports nutrition products.

Megan Tapper, whose latest and greatest achievement is winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 100-m hurdles, has been using ATAQ products to support her training, competition, and recovery since 2019 when the company entered the Jamaican market.

Tammo Walter, co-founder and CEO of ATAQ, said the company was excited to have Tapper in the ATAQ family.

“When you organically find someone that uses and believes so much in your products then that’s the best position to be in and working together,” he said. “We are excited to not only help fuel her efforts and journey with our products, but [also] to get her insights, thoughts, and feedback.”

“Competing at the highest possible levels, getting nutrition right can make all the difference,” said Tapper. “I’ve been using ATAQ’s products for several years now, and I feel a huge difference in my performance and recovery.”

The 5’1” hurdler joins a diverse group of athletes who are onboard with ATAQ, including Julie Ertel – the 2000 Olympic silver medalist in water polo, USA triathlete and two-time Pan Am Gold medalist in individual triathlon – who is a member and athletic advisor to ATAQ.