News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 10, 2024: The excitement is building among cricket fans for the opening of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The opening match will get underway in Dallas, USA on June 1st between the US and Canada, which is also Caribbean American Heritage Month in the US.

Call him ICC Cricket Ambassador Bolt!

Four matches will be played at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Florida. They are Sri Lanka against Nepal on June 11th, the US against Ireland on June 14th, India versus Canada the following day, June 15th, and Pakistan versus Ireland on June 16th.

So far Olympian Usain Bolt and West Indies cricketing star Chris Gayle are among this year’s ambassadors. The West Indies squad for the World Cup is:

Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

The full ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Schedule is as follows:

Sat, 1 Jun ’24

1st Match, Group A (N)

Dallas, Texas

United States Of America vs Canada

8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 7:30 pm Local)

Sun, 2 Jun ’24

2nd Match, Group C

Providence, Guyana

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea

10:30 AM (2:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)

3rd Match, Group B (N)

Bridgetown, Barbados

Namibia vs Oman

8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 8:30 pm Local)

Mon, 3 Jun ’24

4th Match, Group D

New York

Sri Lanka vs South Africa

10:30 AM (2:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)

5th Match, Group C (N)

Providence, Guyana

Afghanistan vs Uganda

8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 8:30 pm Local)

Tue, 4 Jun ’24

6th Match, Group B

Bridgetown, Barbados

England vs Scotland

10:30 AM (2:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)

7th Match, Group D

Dallas, Texas

Netherlands vs Nepal

11:30 AM (3:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)

Wed, 5 Jun ’24

8th Match, Group A

New York

India vs Ireland

10:00 AM (2:00 pm GMT | 10:00 am Local)

9th Match, Group C (N)

Providence, Guyana

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda

7:30 PM (11:30 pm GMT | 7:30 pm Local)

10th Match, Group B (N)

Bridgetown, Barbados

Australia vs Oman

8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 8:30 pm Local)

Thu, 06 Jun ’24

11th Match, Group A

Dallas, Texas

United States Of America vs Pakistan

11:30 AM (3:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)

12th Match, Group B

Bridgetown, Barbados

Namibia vs Scotland

3:00 PM (7:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm Local)

Fri, 7 Jun ’24

13th Match, Group A

New York

Canada vs Ireland

10:30 AM (2:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)

14th Match, Group C (N)

Providence, Guyana

Afghanistan vs New Zealand

7:30 PM (11:30 pm GMT | 7:30 pm Local)

15th Match, Group D (N)

Dallas, Texas

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 7:30 pm Local)

Sat, 8 Jun ’24

16th Match, Group D •

New York

Netherlands vs. South Africa

10:30 AM Local Time

17th Match, Group B •

Bridgetown, Barbados

Australia vs. England

1:00 PM Local Time

18th Match, Group C (N)

Providence, Guyana

West Indies vs. Uganda

8:30 PM Local Time

Sun, 9 Jun ’24

19th Match, Group A

New York

India vs. Pakistan

10:30 AM Local Time

20th Match, Group B

North Sound, Antigua

Oman vs. Scotland

1:00 PM Local Time

Mon, 10 Jun ’24

21st Match, Group D

New York

Bangladesh vs. South Africa

10:30 AM Local Time

Tue, 11 Jun ’24

22nd Match, Group A

New York

Canada vs. Pakistan

10:30 AM Local Time

23rd Match, Group D

Lauderhill, Florida

Nepal vs. Sri Lanka

7:30 PM Local Time

24th Match, Group B (N)

North Sound, Antigua

Australia vs. Namibia

8:30 PM Local Time

Wed, 12 Jun ’24

25th Match, Group A

New York

United States of America vs. India

10:30 AM Local Time

26th Match, Group C (N)

Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies vs. New Zealand

8:30 PM Local Time

Thu, 13 Jun ’24

27th Match, Group B

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Bangladesh vs. Netherlands

10:30 AM Local Time

28th Match, Group D

North Sound, Antigua

England vs. Oman

3:00 PM Local Time

29th Match, Group C (N)

Tarouba, Trinidad

Afghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea

8:30 PM Local Time

Fri, 14 Jun ’24

30th Match, Group A

Lauderhill, Florida

United States of America vs. Ireland

10:30 AM Local Time

31st Match, Group D (N)

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Nepal vs. South Africa

7:30 PM Local Time

32nd Match, Group C (N)

Tarouba, Trinidad

New Zealand vs. Uganda

8:30 PM Local Time

Sat, 15 Jun ’24

33rd Match, Group A

Lauderhill, Florida

Canada vs. India

10:30 AM Local Time

34th Match, Group B

North Sound, Antigua

England vs. Namibia

1:00 PM Local Time

35th Match, Group B (N)

Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Australia vs. Scotland

8:30 PM Local Time

Sun, 16 Jun ’24

36th Match, Group A

Lauderhill, Florida

Ireland vs. Pakistan

10:30 AM Local Time

37th Match, Group D (N)

Kingstown, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Bangladesh vs. Nepal

7:30 PM Local Time

38th Match, Group D (N)

Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka

8:30 PM Local Time

Mon, 17 Jun ’24

39th Match, Group C

Tarouba, Trinidad

New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea

10:30 AM Local Time

40th Match, Group C (N)

Gros Islet, Trinidad

West Indies vs. Afghanistan

8:30 PM Local Time

Wed, 19 Jun ’24

41st Match, Super Eights, Group 2

North Sound, Antigua

TBA vs. TBA

10:30 AM Local Time

(A2 v D1)

42nd Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N)

Gros Islet, St. Lucia

TBA vs. TBA

8:30 PM Local Time

(B1 v C2)

Thu, 20 Jun ’24

43rd Match, Super Eights, Group 1

Bridgetown, Barbados

TBA vs. TBA

10:30 AM Local Time

(C1 v A1)

44th Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N)

North Sound, Antigua

TBA vs. TBA

8:30 PM Local Time

(B2 v D2)

Fri, 21 Jun ’24

45th Match, Super Eights, Group 2

Gros Islet, St. Lucia

TBA vs. TBA

10:30 AM Local Time

(B1 v D1)

46th Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N)

Bridgetown, Barbados

TBA vs. TBA

8:30 PM Local Time

(A2 v C2)

Sat, 22 Jun ’24

47th Match, Super Eights,Group 1

North Sound, Antigua

TBA vs. TBA

10:30 AM Local Time

(A1 v D2)

48th Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N)

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

TBA vs. TBA

8:30 PM Local Time

(C1 v B2)

Sun, 23 Jun ’24

49th Match, Super Eights, Group 2

Bridgetown, Barbados

TBA vs. TBA

10:30 AM Local Time

(A2 v B1)

50th Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N)

North Sound, Antigua

TBA vs. TBA

8:30 PM Local Time

(C2 v D1)

Mon, 24 Jun ’24

51st Match, Super Eights, Group 1

Gros Islet, St. Lucia

TBA vs. TBA

10:30 AM Local Time

(B2 v A1)

52nd Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N)

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

TBA vs. TBA

8:30 PM Local Time

(C1 v D2)

Wed, 26 Jun ’24

1st Semi-Final (N)

Tarouba, Trinidad

TBA vs. TBA

8:30 PM Local Time

Thu, 27 Jun ’24

2nd Semi-Final

Providence, Guyana

TBA vs. TBA

10:30 AM Local Time

Sat, 29 Jun ’24

Final

Bridgetown, Barbados

TBA vs. TBA

10:00 AM Local Time