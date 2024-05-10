News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 10, 2024: The excitement is building among cricket fans for the opening of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The opening match will get underway in Dallas, USA on June 1st between the US and Canada, which is also Caribbean American Heritage Month in the US.
Four matches will be played at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Florida. They are Sri Lanka against Nepal on June 11th, the US against Ireland on June 14th, India versus Canada the following day, June 15th, and Pakistan versus Ireland on June 16th.
So far Olympian Usain Bolt and West Indies cricketing star Chris Gayle are among this year’s ambassadors. The West Indies squad for the World Cup is:
Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
The full ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Schedule is as follows:
Sat, 1 Jun ’24
1st Match, Group A (N)
Dallas, Texas
United States Of America vs Canada
8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 7:30 pm Local)
Sun, 2 Jun ’24
2nd Match, Group C
Providence, Guyana
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
10:30 AM (2:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)
3rd Match, Group B (N)
Bridgetown, Barbados
Namibia vs Oman
8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 8:30 pm Local)
Mon, 3 Jun ’24
4th Match, Group D
New York
Sri Lanka vs South Africa
10:30 AM (2:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)
5th Match, Group C (N)
Providence, Guyana
Afghanistan vs Uganda
8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 8:30 pm Local)
Tue, 4 Jun ’24
6th Match, Group B
Bridgetown, Barbados
England vs Scotland
10:30 AM (2:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)
7th Match, Group D
Dallas, Texas
Netherlands vs Nepal
11:30 AM (3:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)
Wed, 5 Jun ’24
8th Match, Group A
New York
India vs Ireland
10:00 AM (2:00 pm GMT | 10:00 am Local)
9th Match, Group C (N)
Providence, Guyana
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
7:30 PM (11:30 pm GMT | 7:30 pm Local)
10th Match, Group B (N)
Bridgetown, Barbados
Australia vs Oman
8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 8:30 pm Local)
Thu, 06 Jun ’24
11th Match, Group A
Dallas, Texas
United States Of America vs Pakistan
11:30 AM (3:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)
12th Match, Group B
Bridgetown, Barbados
Namibia vs Scotland
3:00 PM (7:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm Local)
Fri, 7 Jun ’24
13th Match, Group A
New York
Canada vs Ireland
10:30 AM (2:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local)
14th Match, Group C (N)
Providence, Guyana
Afghanistan vs New Zealand
7:30 PM (11:30 pm GMT | 7:30 pm Local)
15th Match, Group D (N)
Dallas, Texas
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
8:30 PM (12:30 am GMT | 7:30 pm Local)
Sat, 8 Jun ’24
16th Match, Group D •
New York
Netherlands vs. South Africa
10:30 AM Local Time
17th Match, Group B •
Bridgetown, Barbados
Australia vs. England
1:00 PM Local Time
18th Match, Group C (N)
Providence, Guyana
West Indies vs. Uganda
8:30 PM Local Time
Sun, 9 Jun ’24
19th Match, Group A
New York
India vs. Pakistan
10:30 AM Local Time
20th Match, Group B
North Sound, Antigua
Oman vs. Scotland
1:00 PM Local Time
Mon, 10 Jun ’24
21st Match, Group D
New York
Bangladesh vs. South Africa
10:30 AM Local Time
Tue, 11 Jun ’24
22nd Match, Group A
New York
Canada vs. Pakistan
10:30 AM Local Time
23rd Match, Group D
Lauderhill, Florida
Nepal vs. Sri Lanka
7:30 PM Local Time
24th Match, Group B (N)
North Sound, Antigua
Australia vs. Namibia
8:30 PM Local Time
Wed, 12 Jun ’24
25th Match, Group A
New York
United States of America vs. India
10:30 AM Local Time
26th Match, Group C (N)
Tarouba, Trinidad
West Indies vs. New Zealand
8:30 PM Local Time
Thu, 13 Jun ’24
27th Match, Group B
Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Bangladesh vs. Netherlands
10:30 AM Local Time
28th Match, Group D
North Sound, Antigua
England vs. Oman
3:00 PM Local Time
29th Match, Group C (N)
Tarouba, Trinidad
Afghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea
8:30 PM Local Time
Fri, 14 Jun ’24
30th Match, Group A
Lauderhill, Florida
United States of America vs. Ireland
10:30 AM Local Time
31st Match, Group D (N)
Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Nepal vs. South Africa
7:30 PM Local Time
32nd Match, Group C (N)
Tarouba, Trinidad
New Zealand vs. Uganda
8:30 PM Local Time
Sat, 15 Jun ’24
33rd Match, Group A
Lauderhill, Florida
Canada vs. India
10:30 AM Local Time
34th Match, Group B
North Sound, Antigua
England vs. Namibia
1:00 PM Local Time
35th Match, Group B (N)
Gros Islet, St. Lucia
Australia vs. Scotland
8:30 PM Local Time
Sun, 16 Jun ’24
36th Match, Group A
Lauderhill, Florida
Ireland vs. Pakistan
10:30 AM Local Time
37th Match, Group D (N)
Kingstown, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Bangladesh vs. Nepal
7:30 PM Local Time
38th Match, Group D (N)
Gros Islet, St. Lucia
Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka
8:30 PM Local Time
Mon, 17 Jun ’24
39th Match, Group C
Tarouba, Trinidad
New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea
10:30 AM Local Time
40th Match, Group C (N)
Gros Islet, Trinidad
West Indies vs. Afghanistan
8:30 PM Local Time
Wed, 19 Jun ’24
41st Match, Super Eights, Group 2
North Sound, Antigua
TBA vs. TBA
10:30 AM Local Time
(A2 v D1)
42nd Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N)
Gros Islet, St. Lucia
TBA vs. TBA
8:30 PM Local Time
(B1 v C2)
Thu, 20 Jun ’24
43rd Match, Super Eights, Group 1
Bridgetown, Barbados
TBA vs. TBA
10:30 AM Local Time
(C1 v A1)
44th Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N)
North Sound, Antigua
TBA vs. TBA
8:30 PM Local Time
(B2 v D2)
Fri, 21 Jun ’24
45th Match, Super Eights, Group 2
Gros Islet, St. Lucia
TBA vs. TBA
10:30 AM Local Time
(B1 v D1)
46th Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N)
Bridgetown, Barbados
TBA vs. TBA
8:30 PM Local Time
(A2 v C2)
Sat, 22 Jun ’24
47th Match, Super Eights,Group 1
North Sound, Antigua
TBA vs. TBA
10:30 AM Local Time
(A1 v D2)
48th Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N)
Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
TBA vs. TBA
8:30 PM Local Time
(C1 v B2)
Sun, 23 Jun ’24
49th Match, Super Eights, Group 2
Bridgetown, Barbados
TBA vs. TBA
10:30 AM Local Time
(A2 v B1)
50th Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N)
North Sound, Antigua
TBA vs. TBA
8:30 PM Local Time
(C2 v D1)
Mon, 24 Jun ’24
51st Match, Super Eights, Group 1
Gros Islet, St. Lucia
TBA vs. TBA
10:30 AM Local Time
(B2 v A1)
52nd Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N)
Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
TBA vs. TBA
8:30 PM Local Time
(C1 v D2)
Wed, 26 Jun ’24
1st Semi-Final (N)
Tarouba, Trinidad
TBA vs. TBA
8:30 PM Local Time
Thu, 27 Jun ’24
2nd Semi-Final
Providence, Guyana
TBA vs. TBA
10:30 AM Local Time
Sat, 29 Jun ’24
Final
Bridgetown, Barbados
TBA vs. TBA
10:00 AM Local Time