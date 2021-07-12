By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, KANSAS CITY, Kansas, Mon. July 12, 2021: The Haitian national soccer team lost to the U.S. Men’s National Team 0-1 in a spirited match Sunday to start Group B play of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The match, held on Sunday evening in front of a festive crowd at Children’s Mercy Park saw left back Sam Vines score the lone US’ goal with a first-half header from seven yards out.

Gyasi Zardes registered his 10th career assist on the goal, becoming the second-fastest USMNT player to reach 10 goals and 10 assists behind only U.S. legend Landon Donovan.

Haiti struggled to develop much of an attack in the first half, with winger Derrick Etienne having a couple half chances that failed to test Turner in goal.

Haiti also threatened to find the equalizer with a last-minute scramble in front of Turner, but the U.S. defense did well to hold on to the three points.

The USMNT will remain in Kanas City and face Martinique on Thursday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET on FS1, UniMás, TUDN before closing out Group play next Sunday against Canada.