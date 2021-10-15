By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 15, 2021: Jamaica is now the only Caribbean country that remains in the final stage of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, so all the hopes of Caribbean soccer fans are pinned on them.

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz have no claimed 5 points to land at 6th place on the table after beating Honduras Wednesday night, 2-0.

The Reggae Boyz now are tied with El Salvador for points even though they are ahead of the Salvadoreans on the standings table.

Mexico is now at the top of the table with 14 points followed by the US with 11 and Canada with 10. Panama is at fourth with eight points and Costa Rica at fifth with six points.

Jamaica will now have to face El Salvador on Nov. 12th and the US on Nov. 16th in its quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.