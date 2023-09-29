News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 29, 2023: In a major announcement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially disclosed that three US states are among the venues for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

This tournament promises to be one of the most significant cricket events ever, with 20 teams battling for the coveted trophy. The ICC has chosen to play matches in South Florida, Texas and New York as well as a mix of Caribbean locations – marking a historic moment in the world of cricket.

In South Florida, the matches will be played at the Lauderhill Cricket Ground in Broward County in Florida while matches are also set for Grand Prairie in Dallas, Texas and Nassau County in New York.

Shai Hope, of West Indies takes a shot during the fifth and final T20I match between West Indies and India at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 13, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

This announcement has generated immense excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide. For the first time, the United States will co-host an ICC event, marking a significant step in the global expansion of cricket. The inclusion of the USA as a host country underscores the growing popularity of cricket in North America.

The Caribbean matches will be played in:

Antigua & Barbuda

Barbados

Dominica

Guyana

St. Lucia

Trinidad & Tobago

St. Vincent & The Grenadines

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, “We’re delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. They’re all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event.”

He further added, “This will be the third ICC senior men’s event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean. I’d like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to take place from June 4 to June 30, and it promises to be a celebration of cricket’s global appeal. As teams from all corners of the world compete in thrilling matches, fans can look forward to witnessing some of the finest cricketing talents in action.

Preparations are already in full swing, and cricket aficionados are counting down the days until the tournament kicks off. Stay tuned for more updates as the cricketing world gears up for this epic showdown in the Caribbean and the USA.