News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 25, 2020: The inaugural Caribbean Games has become the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games, which was scheduled to take place in Guadeloupe from June 30 to July 4, 2021, just weeks before the delayed Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo, Japan, have been moved to 2022 due to the impact of the pandemic.

Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President Brian Lewis told insidethegames that Guadeloupe proposed the postponement of the Caribbean Games but reaffirmed its commitment to host the event.

New dates in 2022 are now being considered.

An inaugural edition had been scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago as far back as July 2009. This was cancelled, however, due to the global spread of the novel influenza A virus at the time.

The Games are set to be hosted every four years and will feature under-23 athletes from nations in the region.

The 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games has also been impacted by the pandemic, with Panama citing the global health crisis as the reason behind its withdrawal as host in July.

Puerto Rico and El Salvador have both now bid to hold the multi-sport competition organized by the Centro Caribe Sports.