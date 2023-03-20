By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, LONDON, England, Mon. Mar. 20, 20243: Jamaican UFC fighter, Leon Edwards, retained his welterweight title Saturday night in London, defeating Nigerian Kamaru Usman48-46, 48-46 and 47-47.

Edwards, who was born in Kingston, offered up an offense filled with powerful leg kicks and scored the majority decision victory over Usman to successfully defend the UFC welterweight title at UFC 286.

Edwards, backed by the support of a hometown crowd, picked apart the former champion throughout, landing clear strikes and avoiding much of Usman’s signature offense.

It is Usman’s second loss to Edwards.

“London, you got yourself a hell of a guy, and a great champion,” Usman said after the fight at The O2 Arena on March 18, 2023.