NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 18, 2022: Call it an early ‘Jamaica 60th’ celebration. Jamaica’s top Olympic athletes swept the women’s 100m podium at the 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 17, 2022, weeks ahead of the 60th independence celebration of Jamaica on August 6th.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 35, bagged gold in a time of 10.67 – far ahead of her compatriots Shericka Jackson, who took silver in 10.73, and Tokyo Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who claimed bronze in 10.81. It was Fraser-Pryce’s fifth world 100 metres title.

Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after the Women’s 100m Final during the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on July 17, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 100m finals during day three of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after the Women’s 100m Final during the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on July 17, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Women’s 100m medallists, from left, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, all of Jamaica, celebrate after the women’s 100m final during day three of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Fraser-Pryce now has five 100m world titles and two Olympic 100m golds and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down as Sunday’s mark was the fastest winning time of all those seven global victories.

“I hope it shows that age doesn’t change anything,” she said afterwards. “You can be in your 20s, you can be in your 30s, and you can still accomplish greatness. You just have to compete and trust yourself and your instinct and your gut. I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey.”